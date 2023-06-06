Charred remains of senior citizen found in Mukah fire incident

SIBU: A woman was found burned in an early morning house fire in Kampung Tutus Ulu, Jalan Mukah-Balingian, about 146 km from here, today.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said the charred remains of the woman, believed to be in her 80s, were found under the rubble of the burnt house.

The identity of the victim had yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the fire broke out at 12.04 am.

“The house was occupied by a family of six, but the other occupants, consisting of four adult men and a woman, managed to get out in time,” he said.

He said a team of eight firefighters from the Mukah Fire and Rescue was mobilised to the scene and the firefighting operation was completed at 1.57 am.

The cause and total loss due to the fire are still under investigation, he added. -Bernama