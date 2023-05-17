Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda: No excuse for mental, physical abuse on children

JOHOR BAHRU: There is no excuse for mental or physical abuse on children and this must be dealt in accordance with the rule of law and through enforcement, said Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam.

Through a Facebook post yesterday, the wife of Tunku Mahkota Johor said as a caring community, the public needs to work together in protecting children from any form of abuse and provide them a better and brighter future.

“I have been informed regarding the case of two children being abused by a babysitter in Skudai, Johor and I thank all of you who shared the video of the abuse on social media until it came to my attention.

“I have repeatedly emphasised that child abuse is a major offence that must be taken seriously by all parties.

“Children are the nation’s biggest asset and they need to be protected from any harm that could endanger their safety and well-being,“ said Che’ Puan Besar.

Earlier two video clips were shared widely on social media showing a woman believed to be a babysitter at a nursery in Mutiara Rini, roughly handling a baby who was crying.

Following investigations, a 21-year-old woman was detained and has been remanded for four days from yesterday. -Bernama