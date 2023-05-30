Cheap van-hailing service set to attract more rail users: KTMB

SUBANG JAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) foresees that its collaboration with van-hailing service provider Kumpool will encourage people to use public transport, especially train and rail services.

KTMB Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said that through the collaboration, passengers of KTM Komuter, the electric train service (ETS), and KTM Intercity can use the van-hailing service to get to KTMB stations from designated destinations with fares as low as RM1.

“Through this partnership, users will enjoy promotional fares as low as RM1 from designated destinations to KTMB stations.

“This collaboration aims to provide an easier, faster, and more flexible transportation service option for KTMB passengers that can be booked through the smartphone application Kumpool Ride,“ he said at a ceremony to announce the collaboration here today.

He said that for a start, the Subang Jaya Station, which serves 48,000 KTM Komuter passengers per month, has been chosen as the pilot project for the Klang Valley.

He said the pilot project has been implemented since December last year.

“We plan to launch the service at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Station in early July this year before expanding it to the southern region,“ he said.

He said KTMB will monitor and evaluate the outcomes of the system’s implementation and will continue to develop strategies to improve public transportation services.

“KTMB always welcomes strategic cooperation with e-hailing and van-hailing transport companies as this platform is increasingly becoming a choice among users and it can help boost the public transportation system in our country,“ he said. - Bernama