SUBANG: Disputes among construction companies can now be settled faster and at a lower cost. This can be achieved through mediation rather than litigation.

The Master Builders Association of Malaysia (MBAM) has set up a mediation services centre to enable its members to discuss the issues involved and come to an agreement.

MBAM president Foo Chek Lee said a mediator would sit with representatives of the disputing parties and advise them to help them reach a mutually agreed settlement.

“The mediation service is a non-adversarial option used to resolve disputes and disagreements with the assistance of a neutral third party,” he explained.

For industry players, this may be a better option than taking the matter to court. As Foo said, litigation is costly but there is also a lot of uncertainty. “This will be an alternative channel for members facing problems with the administration of their contracts,” he said.

Oliver H. C. Wee, vice-president and chairman of the MBAM contracts and practices panel, said the mediation service would encourage disputing parties to communicate and negotiate in a confidential setting and to resolve issues and disputes “in a more friendly manner”.

The cost and duration vary between cases but will be lower than taking their cases to the construction court, Lee said.

The administrative cost for mediation has been fixed at RM500 per case, to be share equally between the disputing parties. The mediator’s fee is capped at RM4,000 and both parties must pay a RM2,000 deposit each before mediation efforts begin.

The service was launched at the end of an MBAM conference on current contract administration practices in the Malaysian construction industry and potential solutions yesterday.

Eleven persons were appointed to sit in the panel of mediators.