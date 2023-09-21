Cheaper internet prices: MCMC in final stage of negotiations with service providers

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is in the final stage of negotiations with broadband service providers to enable wholesale Internet prices to be offered at a lower rate, said the Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

The minister said he has requested that the negotiations be concluded next week to allow for the next step, which is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and the broadband service providers.

He said that the negotiation process has taken quite some time as it involves various parties, but the outcome will result in a significant reduction in Internet prices.

“I believe we are almost reaching a conclusion (following the negotiations). I expect it to be concluded by next week,” he told reporters after attending the KKD’s monthly assembly here today.

On Aug 7, Fahmi reportedly said that all broadband internet service providers have been instructed to reduce internet prices starting September in line with the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) which would lead to a reduction in internet wholesale prices and cheaper packages.

Fahmi said the reduction in internet prices also aims to decrease the inflation rate in the country’s telecommunications sector, which has now eased from 0 per cent to -3.7 per cent as of last July.

“Under the Unity Government, we have successfully reduced the inflation rate in the communication sector. This means that we will indeed offer the Internet at affordable prices,” he said.

On Aug 25, Fahmi reportedly said that the KKD would implement various initiatives to reduce the financial burden on the people in the communication sector in line with the positive development of the inflation rate.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the monthly assembly, Fahmi said that KKD would host the Asia-Pacific Telecommunication/Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Development Forum (ADF2023) in the capital on Oct 9 and 10.

“I see this as an opportunity for the country to showcase some advancements in the telecommunications sector. We need to take this opportunity to highlight the strategies we have implemented, including the successful rollout of 5G and the reduction of the inflation rate in the communication sector,” he said.

The hosting of ADF2023 in Malaysia is part of the country’s commitment as a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the term 2023-2026 after being elected to the council during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (ITU PP22) in Bucharest, Romania, on Oct 3 last year. - Bernama