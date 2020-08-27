Check customers’ temperatures, but not compulsory to record readings - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Business owners have to check the body temperature of patrons but are not required to record the readings, instead only the names and phone numbers should be recorded in the book if the customer does not use the MySejahtera application.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said business premises that have been penalised by the authorities for not recording the body temperature readings can contact the particular authority that took action against them

“Taking of the temperature is to find out if customers are symptomatic or not, if they have symptoms they should not be allowed in, but it (temperature) is not compulsory to be recorded,” he said at a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at the Parliament building here, today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri reiterated that the operating hours for business premises including 24-hour convenience stores were only allowed until midnight.

He said there were reports that convenience stores were back to operating 24 hours although that time frame has not yet been allowed.

He, however, said private clinics are allowed to operate 24 hours and the premises must comply with the prescribed Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) including the use of the MySejahtera application.

He also stated that the government had no plans to allow Thai restaurant operators who had returned to their country of origin to come back and resume their businesses in this country.

“We still cannot open the borders for them, the risk is too high,” he said. — Bernama