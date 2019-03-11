Check health of children before receiving them, caregivers told

IPOH: Childcare centre (nursery) operators should check the health of the children before receiving them from parents.

Perak Social Welfare Department (SWD) director Ruhaini Zawawi said registered nursery operators have the right to refuse to care for children suspected of or found to have infectious diseases such as fever, flu or measles.

She said according to the Child Care Centre Act 1984 and the Child Care Centre Regulations 2012, operators may at any time refuse to admit any child suspected of having contracted an infectious disease until certified fit by a medical officer .

“Parents who send their children to nurseries especially need to make sure their children are healthy before handing them over to the caregivers.

“This is to ensure that there is no element of wrongdoing in the event of undesirable incidents,” she told reporters after visiting a nursery in Bandar Seri Botani here today.

The nursery was last Saturday linked to the death of a three-month-old baby.

However, the outcome of the post-mortem report found that the cause of the baby’s death was due to excess fluid in the lungs, thus no arrest was made and the case has been classified as ‘No Further Action’ (NFA).

On action taken by the welfare department on the nursery, Ruhaini said the nursery has been closed until the registration is renewed.

She said, the nursery which has been operating for five years has always complied with the standard operating procedures outlined by the department.

“It is a registered centre but their registration declaration which expired this year has not been renewed yet because the premises is undergoing renovation to modify the floor area, and has not yet received approval from the relevant agency,” she said. — Bernama