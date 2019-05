MALACCA: Smart meter users who want to check their electricity bill with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) customer service officers have been urged to attend the Customer Day at TNB office in Jalan Banda Kabar from Tuesday (May 28) to Friday (May 31).

TNB in a statement today said the Customer Day will be held from 8.30am to 4pm and TNB is prepared to provide information as well as solutions including crediting overpayment if there was overcharging.

“TNB wants to reiterate that the smart meters installed in Malacca record the accurate reading and are not the cause of bill hikes as viral by some quarters on social media.

“Checks on some of the complaints found the problem was due to mistakes during meter installation, old meters no longer efficient and did not record the right reading, tampering on the old meters and factors relating to billing,“ the statement said. — Bernama