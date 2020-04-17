GEORGE TOWN: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs enforcement division should step up checks on the supply chain if it wants to curb profiteering during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Penang Consumer Protection Association president Datuk K. Koris Atan said it was no longer feasible to just check traders to ascertain if there is adequate supply.

“The MCO has caused a logistics nightmare. With roadblocks everywhere, transporters now prefer to serve only routes that will make them higher profits,” Koris said in an interview.

“What enforcement personnel should be doing is to ensure that the flow of supplies is adequate by inspecting the supply chain and to ensure there is no hoarding on the part of wholesalers, retailers and selfish consumers.”

Earlier, enforcement director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said inspections would be conducted at supermarkets, markets and grocers following complaints about price hikes from the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP).

“I have instructed the team to investigate these complaints,” he said.

The department has received a total of 555 complaints about prices of items since the MCO started on March 18.

Mohd Ridzuan said they inspected 626 premises, comprising 312 supermarkets, 68 grocery stores and 246 markets between March 18 and April 13 to verify if the complaints were valid.

He said that currently, the supply of essential items is adequate to meet demand.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said in a statement that some traders were selling food items at above normal prices.

“A report claimed that Indian onions were sold at over 50% above the normal price of RM6.50 per kg in wet markets and sundry shops,” he said.

He claimed the prices of vegetables were similarly affected and called on the government to monitor the situation.

Read the story in our iPaper:

Check supply chain to curb profiteering, authorities urged