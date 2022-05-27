Check to determine Qibla direction can be done tomorrow: Selangor Mufti

SHAH ALAM: Muslims can check to determine the direction of the Qibla, especially from their respective home tomorrow between 5.10 pm and 5.35 pm following the Istiwa A’dzam phenomenon.

Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir said the Istiwa A’dzam phenomenon, which will take place at 5.18 pm tomorrow, is when the sun aligns directly above the Kaabah in Makkah.

He said it is an event which provides an opportunity for the people in Selangor to check the correct direction of the Qibla from their respective homes.

This can be done by placing a stick vertically on the ground between 5.10 pm and 5.35 pm and the resulting shadow that leads towards the sun will indicate the right direction of the Qibla, he said in a statement today. — Bernama