MALACCA: Consumers are advised to check with the Health Ministry’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) before purchasing hand sanitisers online to ensure the product will protect them from Covid-1

Malacca Health Department (JKN) Pharmaceutical Services Division enforcement branch assistant director, Mohd Hafiz Abdul Seddek, said consumers could conduct checks via the NPRA website www.npra.gov.my or by downloading the NPRA application on the smartphone.

He said hand sanitisers are divided into two categories; cosmetics which have gone through the notification process or general medicine which must be registered with the Health Ministry.

“It is best for consumers to check the cosmetics notification number which begins with NOT and as for the general medicine registered with the Health Minister it begins with MAL.

“Hand sanitisers are divided into products containing alcohol and alcohol-free, however, it is recommended to choose a product that contains at least 60 percent alcohol,” he said on the JKN Melaka Facebook Live here, today.

Mohd Hafiz said for online purchases, consumers should take precautionary measures and ensure traders are registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM). He also advised traders not to use advertising techniques that go beyond the definition of cosmetics. — Bernama