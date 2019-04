PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry will work with the port operators and shipping liners to review some of the procedures so that vessels do not make ports in Malaysia a dumping ground, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Commenting on the discovery of 24 cargo containers filled with contaminated plastic waste in Port Klang, Loke said his ministry will work closely with the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry to ensure that Malaysian ports are not used by vessels to smuggle in waste or become their dumping ground for plastic waste.

Loke said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin raised the matter at the Cabinet meeting today and a meeting of all the relevant agencies will be called to review the procedures.

“Surely we do not want our ports to be turned into dumping grounds. We will extend the fullest cooperation because it involves procedures and several regulations concerning various agencies,“ he told a media conference at his ministry here today.

Loke said vessels cannot be banned from anchoring at the ports because the ministry is committed to making Malaysian ports competitive.

“We want to make our ports as competitive as possible and we cannot ban ships from coming in. We are a trading nation. We want to make our ports trading and transshipment hubs. We cannot give the wrong message to the shipping liners.

“We will be more careful and will review some of the procedures to ensure that whatever cargo or containers are brought in must be something that is allowable and we cannot make our ports a dumping ground,“ he said. — Bernama