Checks on private aircraft stepped up ahead of GE15

PETALING JAYA: With a steep rise in the use of private aircraft during the 15th general election (GE15) season, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring airworthiness of airplanes and the safety of passengers are at the highest level.

CAAM CEO Datuk Capt Chester C.S. Voo said yesterday the increase involves both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

He said to cater to the increase, companies that hold air operator certificates (AOC) are expected to lease more aircraft, especially helicopters.

“CAAM has been consistent in overseeing the safety of all aircraft in Malaysia. CAAM’s flight operations and airworthiness division ensure the leased helicopters are airworthy and are operated within the scope of the approvals granted to AOC holders,” he told theSun, adding that CAAM will also publish safety information on adverse weather operations.

He said a briefing on air safety will be held for operators before the middle of the month and similar briefings will also be carried out for air-traffic controllers on communications with foreign pilots who will be flying in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said there are 10 aviation companies that operate helicopters in Malaysia that will be the primary providers of chartered flights during GE15, adding that helicopters will be used to pick up ballot boxes at 250 locations across Malaysia.

“As of Saturday, we have records of 26 helicopters, 17 of which are foreign-registered, which will be used in Sarawak, 17 in Sabah and seven in the peninsular. We expect to see a higher number of flight approvals in the coming days. CAAM and the aviation companies involved are working on ensuring all aircraft and its crew are certified fit and hold valid licences.”

Voo said he expects a 10% increase in passenger volume for airlines in general and helicopter operators in Sabah and Sarawak during the GE15 season, with Malaysians travelling by air to their respective constituencies to cast their votes.

When asked about the two recent helicopter crashes in September and last month, Voo said the most crucial factor in flight safety is a robust safety management system within an aviation company, which comprises open reporting methods, resolving issues and the promotion and review of safety.

“Through our survelliance, CAAM will continue to reach out to all aircraft operators to promote safety to prevent any accidents.

“Our inspectors will be on the ground to carry out adhoc surveillance to see that all aircraft operators are complying with the relevant rules. The team that will oversee this will be led by me and assisted by CAAM deputy CEOs Capt Norazman Mahmud and Zainul Abidin Maslan to manage aircraft regulatory matters and air traffic control services.”

On the use of drones during GE15, Voo said drones will only be allowed to be flown with approvals granted by CAAM.

He said with public safety in mind, such approvals will be issued to applicants who are certified drone operators and have submitted documents with a comprehensive risk assessment of the location where the machines are to be used.

“Our top priority is public safety, which will never be compromised. As for the use of drones in the event of floods and disasters, CAAM will work closely with the relevant government agencies and grant fast approvals after carrying out risk assessments due to the prompt need for humanitarian and disaster relief aid,” he said.