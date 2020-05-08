Cheers as breweries set to ensure sufficient supply

PETALING JAYA: Drinkers have something to cheer about as breweries resume operations to ensure enough supply for them.

Data gathered from social media activity by Wisesight showed that although beer brands had moved online to meet customers’ demand, many drinkers were still left unsatisfied.

The social media analysing service provider found that several delayed online orders had left customers feeling frustrated. However, the resumption of production should ensure prompt delivery.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said they are looking forward to full lifting of the movement control order (MCO) on May 12.

“The safety and welfare of our employees remain our top priority, all of whom have received full salary while on leave or working from home,” he told theSun yesterday.

“We already have in place workforce segregation and enhanced sanitisation measures in line with the industry standards for health, safety, and quality assurance.”

Clini said his company’s business continuity plan also encompasses more aggressive cost-saving measures and reallocation of marketing spending.

“We plan to focus on digital campaigns, e-commerce, off-trade consumption and donations to the communities we operate in,” he said.

Carslberg Malaysia will also be announcing initiatives to kick-start their recovery, especially for on-trade customers who have been the most severely affected during the MCO.

“We will be announcing RM3.5million in aid to coffee shop owners soon under a collaboration with the Malaysia-Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association.

“Carlsberg will help defray their fixed operating costs and contribute to their bottom line via a consumer promotion for Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

Meanwhile, Heineken Malaysia Berhad launched a new platform on Wednesday to help bars and pubs recover from financial difficulties after the MCO is lifted.

The platform, named “Raise Our Bars”, allows consumers to buy a voucher for a beer, stout or cider from their favourite bar, and receive an additional one free of charge when they redeem it. More than 750 bars and pubs nationwide have already signed up for the initiative.

Vouchers can be bought at www.raiseourbars.my, and redeemed when bars are permitted to reopen, until Aug 31.