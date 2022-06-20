Chef inspired by parents’ ethics in food industry

PETALING JAYA: Having spent 11 years as a restaurateur and chef, the love for creating simple yet wholesome food is in Carrie Scully’s blood.

Scully, 40, who was inspired by her parents’ work ethics in the food and beverage industry, found it useful when she decided to change her career from the corporate sector.

“When I was young, I was influenced by my parents’ good yet simple take on food. It shaped my idea to be in the food industry,” the Penangite told theSun.

As the head chef for Tiki Taka, a Spanish-inspired restaurant in Medan Damansara, she admitted the decision to change her career was not an easy one.

Scully, a former IT executive, had not gone to a culinary school.

She sold her car, rented a small room in Kuala Lumpur and worked up to 15 hours a day in a seafood restaurant behind the outlet’s toughest section, the grill with eight burners.

“The chef and other staff joked that I wouldn’t last a week,” she said.

“It was tough but I was determined to prove them wrong.”

Months passed, and they realised Scully was serious about pursuing her craft to the point that they encouraged her passion.

It was a time when most restaurants did not want her, thinking that it was just a passing fancy, so the pressure was constant, she added.

“Staffing has always been an issue. But, when there was a gap, I’d use the opportunity to learn. I’d prep and even wash everything. I felt that I’d learn faster.” Her gamble paid off.

Since opening the doors of Tiki Taka – a take from the Spanish style of playing fast football – Scully infused her Eurasian heritage into the array of pintxos, a small snack that is typically eaten in bars.

She even took up a challenge to cook for Manchester City players in 2019.

The chance came when the club was searching for someone with a drive to succeed.

To compete, she created a dish consisting of caramelised bananas with bacon and Nutella, which was her brother’s favourite meal.

“As he is autistic, he has limited things that he loves to eat. I shared the inspiration behind the dish and I won a sponsored trip to Manchester. Together, we recreated a cold dish with mango sauce, kafir lime and salmon sashimi,” she said.

Under her leadership, the outlet garnered four awards, including the Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards.

Even with the accolades, she said teamwork in the kitchen was important.

It was when Malaysia first faced the movement control order in March 2020 that her father was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

She returned to Penang and coordinated the six-man team through WhatsApp and video calls while taking care of her father.

“Each day, he would need a blood transfusion. He was on a liquid diet and it was only in April that he had his first meal – two hard-boiled eggs.

“This is why I stress the importance of teamwork. Without a team, you are nothing,” she said.

Having faced it all, she is now working to recreate the current menu while taking cues from her customers’ tasting habits.