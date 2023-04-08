Chef Wan reveals he has lymphoma cancer

PETALING JAYA: Renowned celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Chef Wan himself informed his followers of his current condition in an Instagram post yesterday (Aug 3).

“At 3pm, my doctor broke the news (to me) about the biopsy of my lymph nodes after running it twice to make sure of the result they got that I indeed have lymphoma cancer.

“I was then assigned to see my oncologist Dr Jay Suriar immediately who explained all the necessary steps I will need to go through to fight this.

“First thing will be to undergo a pet scan to see if the cancer has spread to other parts of my organ and finally determine what stage it is in.

“Next Monday morning, I will also do a bone marrow test as lymphoma cancer is also linked to our bone marrow,” he wrote.

The 65-year-old shared that the chances of him being cured were between 70 per cent and 80 per cent due to the cancer being discovered relatively early.

According to Chef Wan, his doctor will be inserting a chemo port into him to begin his chemotherapy treatment immediately for 13 weeks.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer, the beloved Malaysian chef remained hopeful that he would recover soon.

“My doctor said that I will start to lose my hair (omg i can start already imagining myself in different fabulous wigs after this treatment, Elvis, M. Daud Kilau style, Samy Velu, Liberace and many more! It will be so funny kan).”