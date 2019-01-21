Chef Wan: Sorry for harsh language but I stand by what I said

PETALING JAYA: Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail (pix) today apologised to Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for threatening to slap him over state planter Felda’s financial troubles.

Redzuawan, popularly known as Chef Wan, posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram this morning in a bid to clarify his remarks on the former prime minister after criticisms from social media users and threats of an online boycott.

He apologised for the language he used although he stood by what he said.

“To DS Najib this morning I apologise openly for the coarse language that I used when I was at my angriest!

“But if we make a big mistake we must swallow our pride to admit our mistakes as I have done this morning. Yes, I admit I was wrong when I was possessed by the devil and got angry!” Chef Wan tweeted.

He lashed out at those calling for a boycott of his products, describing them as “flattering” and “kaki ampu”.

“The truth is always the truth, and anyone who reads and understands properly what you have gone through as a child of Felda will always support you for the truth and standby your honesty and integrity.

“To supporters of DS Najib, I can only say do not be instigators, OK! You can all fly your kites la and say whatever you want to say about me as I do not care,” he said.