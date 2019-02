LABUAN: Local veteran politician Chemat Mustapha was elected the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief for Labuan in the inaugural party’s divisional election Sunday night.

The 56-year-old local entrepreneur won the post against Yahya Saleha.

Former Labuan Amanah chief coordinator Dr Ramli Tahir was elected deputy chief, while Aswadee Taba and Asmadi Ahmad as vice-chief 1 and 2, respectively.

Mohammad Heidar Mohammad Rashid was appointed as secretary and Wan Abd Rahim Wan Abd Rahman as treasurer.

Nine committee members elected last night were Kasdi Kurdi, Nordin Ahmad, Abdullah Amir Abd Rahman, Mohammad Hussin, Dassuki Zainal, Roslan Kario, Surizal Salleh, Andy Herrdiwady and Arjuna Yussof.

Yantei Bakir, 37, won the womens’ chief post and Matzinah Matali was made the deputy chief.

They will be assisted by Haryani Isli (vice-chief 1), Mahani Yusup (vice-chief 2), Dayangku Norizah Pg Zainal (secretary), Rosinah Jahar (treasurer), Norisah Yahya (auditor 1) and Aidah Saidi (auditor 2). — Bernama