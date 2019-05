GEORGE TOWN: The authorities have not discovered any chemical gas leak at a secondary school in Bayan Lepas, near here, which reportedly saw 80 students complaining earlier of nausea with some citing breathing difficulties.

A check of the school’s laboratories revealed no signs of leakage of the gas cylinders in the area.

As of 3pm yesterday, the school has been cleared to resume classes, while out of the 80 students, 17 initially received treatment at the school compound by first aid responders from the state Fire and Rescue Department, said state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh.

“Only one student was advised to seek treatment at the Penang Hospital as a precaution while the others are not suffering any more ill effects,” said Phee.

Later, Southwest district deputy police chief DSP Jefri Md Zain issued a clarification, saying the alleged gas leak was isolated to a chemistry experiment involving the use of iodine that went wrong at one of the laboratories.

“During the experiment, the Form Four students heated up the iodine but someone had tightly sealed the windows and doors. There was a lack of ventilation and this caused 20 students to suffer shortness of breath,” he said.

Subsequently, other students also reported feeling ill, even those outside of the classroom.

The affected students began to cough rapidly and it prompted the teachers to place a distress call to emergency responders.

Jefri also clarified that there was no subsequent fire or explosion.

A spokeswoman for the state Fire and Rescue Department said two fire engines from the Bayan Baru station rushed to the school at around 10.30am after receiving a distress call.

The incident happened just as Bayan Lepas was drenched by heavy rainfall.

The rain which came during a heatwave spell had also caused flash floods to occur in certain low lying areas of Penang and the mainland.

The waters began to subside around 2pm.