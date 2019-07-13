Chemical leak at electronics factory in Muar

MUAR: A chemical leak was detected at an electronics factory in Tanjung Agas near here earlier today.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Assistant Superintendent Rafiah Aziz said three out of four 220-litre barrels containing sodium flouride at the factory were found to be leaking the chemical.

Rafiah said eight firefighters were deployed to the scene when the station received an emergency call on the incident at 10.54am.

“The initial action was taken by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the premises by using soda ash to absorb the chemical.

“From the information received by the management of the premises, the leak is believed to have occurred as the sodium flouride could have been mixed with other chemicals,” she said when contacted by reporters, here today.

She said it was believed that there was less than one litre of chemical spill and the Fire and Rescue Department had taken steps to prevent it from spreading.

The cleaning process started at 2.30pm and as of 3.30pm the work continued, assisted by private parties appointed by the premises for the material to be disposed of. - Bernama