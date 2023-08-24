Chemical leak at factory in Pasir Gudang, situation under control: Fire Dept

JOHOR BAHRU: A chemical leak was detected at a factory in Jalan Pekeliling, Pasir Gudang yesterday evening.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent Sarhan Akmal Mohamad said 14 personnel including eight from the Larkin BBP’s Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Unit along with two fire engines were rushed to the scene after an emergency call was received at 5.21 pm.

He said the factory, which also had an Emergency Response Team (ERT), needed Hazmat’s help to close the chemical valve in the factory which was believed to have caused the leak.

“The operations team detected odour pollution at the scene and upon inspection found that there was a leak in the channel valve of the chemical substance known as styrene monomer, “ he said in a statement tonight.

Sarhan Akmal said the situation was under control and no reports or complaints were received from the public with regard to adverse symptoms from inhaling the chemical.

He also advised the public not to make any speculations that could threaten public order and cause anxiety among local residents.

Earlier, a number of video recordings were circulated on the Whatsapp application showing the chemical leak believed to have occurred at the factory involved. - Bernama