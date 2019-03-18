Chemical pollution: 119 patients discharged from HSA, HSI

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 119 people have been discharged from Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) as of midnight last night, following chemical pollution in Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, which broke out 12 days ago (March 7).

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said this brought the total of people still warded at the two hospitals to 29 from 120 reported yesterday.

He said four people were still in the intensive care unit (ICU) compared to seven previously, and they were reported to be in stable condition.

In a statement today, Dr Sahruddin said 30 teams under the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) would be mobilised to monitor air quality at 42 schools within five- to nine-kilometre radius from the polluted river in Pasir Gudang.

“Members of the teams comprised the Department of Environment (DoE) and Chemistry Department personnel who will carry out comprehensive monitoring activities from today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin said portable gas detectors would be used by the monitoring teams to ensure that that the air quality in the affected areas is at the safe level.

“Five parameters to be monitored are for oxygen, carbon monoxide, low exposure limit (LEL), the volatile organic compound (VOC) and dan hydrogen sulfide (H2S),” he said. — Bernama