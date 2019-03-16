Chemical pollution won’t have long-term chronic effect on health: Dr Dzulkefly

JOHOR BARU: Victims of the Sungai Kim Kim chemical waste pollution have suffered a one-off acute exposure and that is expected to have any long-term chronic effects on their health, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said they would not die as the toxic level of the chemical waste was low.

“I wish to stress here that this is acute exposure. The dosage is not too serious, totally not a fatal dosage.

“This is acute toxicity, not something that is chronic in nature and where long-term exposure can cause cancer,” he told a press conference after visiting the Medic Base at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Indoor Stadium, here today.

He was commenting on the victims’ concerns about the long-term effects the Sungai Kim Kim chemical waste pollution would have on their health.

Dr Dzulkefly said that as an initiative to monitor the health status of all the victims, the ministry would conduct a cohort study based on the patients’ collated data system. — Bernama