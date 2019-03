BUKIT MERTAJAM: Chemical waste said to be from China were illegally dumped at a former sand mine in Bukit Teh here, Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Khai Loon claimed yesterday.

He claimed that this has been happening for the past three years on a two-hectare site that was privately owned and used as dumping site without the knowledge of the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP).

“I have raised this with the MPSP several times and also at the State Assembly but the problems has not only not been resolved but has worsened,” he told a press conference here.

He added that even though the site was far from human settlements, dust particles from the sacks used to transport the wastes and the foul odour emitted had caused consternation among the local populace.

He urged the Department of the Environment to get to the bottom of the matter.

Meanwhile, MPSP councillor Ong Jing Cheng, who was also present, said the council has issued instructions to the site’s owner to get rid of chemical waste there within 20 days from today.

“MPSP had issued the same directive before but the owner had claimed that he did not know who were the perpetrators,” he said, adding that a probe is underway to bring the culprits to book. — Bernama