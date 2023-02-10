Cheras police detain eight suspects involved in pre-dawn fight

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained eight suspects from two tow truck groups who were believed to have been involved in a fight using weapons at Kampung Malaysia Tambahan, here this morning.

Cheras police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin (pix) said the suspects, all local men, aged between 22 and 44 were detained at locations around the Klang Valley at 11.15am today.

Zam Halim said the control room at the Cheras police headquarters was informed by members of the public about the fight which started at 1.37am after an argument had broke out between the two tow truck groups as to who was eligible to tow away a client’s vehicle.

“Police are still tracking down some suspects who are still at large, for their involvement in the fight and for possession of weapons,‘’ he said in a statement today.

Zam Halim said police would not compromise with anyone who failed to adhere to the laws of the country or any threats to the peace and harmony of the country or any threats to the security of the nation.

“Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cheras Police Hotline 03-92845050/5051, Kuala Lumpur Hotline 03-21159999 or can go to the nearest police station,‘’ he said. -Bernama