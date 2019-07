PETALING JAYA: Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun (pix) has resigned from her post as MCA secretary-general effective today to pursue her doctorate at Peking University.

MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said she tendered her resignation during the central committee meeting on July 13, and the committee has agreed to it.

“As the secretary-general, Chew had been dedicated, cautious and conscientious in going full swing to strategise and push through various party programmes, to ensure the speedy return of MCA, which was severely defeated in the general election, to the right track,“ he said in a statement today.

He also said among the projects entrusted to her include the drafting of ‘A New Era, A Renaissance: MCA Execution Blueprint (2018-2021)’, aiming to facilitate MCA’s transformation and revitalisation programmes.

“Under her leadership, various programs under the blueprint had been started or implemented, especially the setting up of MCA Government Monitoring Movement, Headquarters departments upgrading and reform, drafting of BN New Charter and so on. In the process, she had shown tremendous strength in her execution ability,“ he said.

He added that he wish her success in her academic pursuit and look forward to her return to continue serving the party and the nation.