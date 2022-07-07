Chicken breeders allowed to take advance subsidy payments: Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: Small- and medium-scale chicken breeders are allowed to take advance payments of chicken price subsidy as one of the ways to ensure the supply of chicken in the market remains stable, Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister, who is also chairman of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation, said the payment process would also be made easy so as to enable the breeders to receive the subsidy without hassle.

“They are now given the opportunity to get advance payments before the full claim is paid,” he told a press conference after chairing the special task force’s meeting here today.

Annuar said the subsidies provided to chicken breeders since Feb 5 had amounted to RM1.1 billion, and based on the report presented at the meeting, the prices and supply of chicken in the market were stable.

“All inspections conducted by law enforcement teams confirmed that chickens were being sold at ceiling price (of RM9.40 per kg), but there were also sellers who were able to sell way below the ceiling price, some even sell below than RM9,” he said. — Bernama

More to come