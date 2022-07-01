Chicken ceiling price: Win-win situation for consumers, chicken breeders

KUALA LUMPUR: The ceiling price set for the sale of chicken is a win-win situation for consumers and chicken breeders, Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said.

He said that the government, through the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (MAFI) would always conduct discussions with industry stakeholders to find out the problems they face and at the same time, ensure the welfare of consumers who are facing rising prices currently.

“Starting today, the government has set a ceiling price of RM9.40 and to provide RM1.20 subsidies to breeders for each kilogramme (kg) of chicken. The total subsidies allocated is estimated to be RM369 million,” he said at a media conference after officiating the Keluarga Malaysia Direct From Farm Sale at the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) headquarters, Selayang here today.

Ahmad said the government realised the current challenges faced by the industry especially the rising costs of farming input due to uncontrolled factors.

“We are not only facing weather issues, but also unstable geopolitical problems, including the Russia-Ukraine war. The government understands, that’s why we provide subsidies,” he said, guaranteeing the supply of chicken in the country as of today was still stable and adequate.

Ahmad also said the step to abolish the need of Approved Permits (AP) to import chicken from abroad was a good step as it helped stablised supply.

“To give a chance to other parties to import and ensure we have adequate supply, we need to give opportunities and now there are no more APs,” he said.

He explained that even though APs were abolished, importers need to obtain Import Permits (IP) as agricultural products still need to undergo inspection by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) before being sold in the country.

On the sale programme, he said it was a government initiative to provide consumers the opportunity to obtain necessities like chicken, fish, vegetables and fruits at affordable prices.

He said the products sold in the programme, which offered an average of 10 per cent discounts, is expected to benefit over 420,000 consumers and the ministry is targeting sales of over RM10.5 million.

The programme that was launched today will be continued throughout the country and over 800 programmes are expected to be organised till the end of this year. - Bernama