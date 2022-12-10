Chicken, egg maximum price determination continues

PUTRAJAYA: The government continues with the maximum chicken and egg price determination implementation period effective today, with the maximum price of chicken and retail price of eggs maintained.

Secretary-General of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said the maximum price determination continued with a new subsidy rate given for chicken eggs at RM0.08 each for the farm operators.

“This is due to the production cost increase, causing re-coordinating of the chicken egg price at the farm and wholesale levels in order to maintain the price.

“The maximum chicken price at all levels, namely, farm, wholesale and retail, remains,” he said in a statement today.

“Through the maximum price determination, the maximum retail price in Peninsular Malaysia for whole standard chicken is fixed at RM9.40 per kilogramme and RM10.40 per kg for the super chicken.

“The maximum retail price of grade A chicken eggs has been set at 45 sen each, grade B (43 sen) and grade C (41 sen) in the peninsula while for Langkawi, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the maximum prices of chicken and eggs vary, depending on the zones and districts.” he added.

Azman also said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries was collaborating with KPDNHEP in monitoring the situation to ensure sufficient supply of necessities in the country and that the prices remained stable.

He said 2,249 enforcement officers had been mobilised to the consumers’ focal locations such as the wet markets, pasar tani and hypermarkets across the country to carry out daily inspections and monitoring.

“This is to ensure that each trader obey the relevant laws and not take advantage by selling the necessities including chicken and eggs at above the prices set by the government.

“Stern action will be taken against errant traders including under the Maximum Chicken and Egg Price Determination regulation,” he added. - Bernama