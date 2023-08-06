Chicken, egg prices to be floated from July 1, says ministry

PETALING JAYA: The prices of chicken and eggs will be floated from July 1, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Malay Mail reported that Mohamad or Mat Sabu said the government subsidies for eggs and chickens would end after June 30, while assuring that the domestic trade and cost of living ministry would control the price of these two items.

“In order to ensure that the supply of chicken and eggs can be stabilised after the subsidy is terminated, the ministry will implement several soft landing mechanisms,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today (June 8).

This will include abolishing the ban on the export of live broiler chickens except for day-old chicks, whole chickens, and chicken cuts completely from July 1 and allow the importation of poultry eggs from recognised source countries.

Mat Sabu said the countries permitted for the importation of chicken are Thailand, China, Brazil and Denmark. While for the importation of eggs, the countries allowed are Thailand and Ukraine.

He also said this approach would allow farmers to earn an income from the export market and help cash flow into Malaysia.

Mat Sabu also stated that the ministry will continue the stockpiling programme for whole chickens under the Board of Farmers’ Organisations.

Adding on, he said in order to market agricultural products lower than the local bazaars, the ministry will carry-on with the Civil Agro Sales Program.