Chicken egg supply in Penang adequate

GEORGE TOWN: The supply of chicken eggs has been 70 per cent restored and is currently adequate for consumers in Penang, especially to meet the high demand during Christmas celebrations, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) said.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said that wholesalers were able to supply all grades of eggs and only a few retailers were encountering shortages, based on daily monitoring by his staff.

Some retailers received supplies once a week, while others have enough as they are supplied twice weekly, he said during a walkabout session to monitor the implementation of the 2022 Christmas Celebration Maximum Price Scheme today.

He also advised consumers to use the Price Catcher app to compare prices of products more efficiently.

Meanwhile, state Commerce, Industry and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said that six items had been gazetted to under the price control scheme, imported mutton, tomatoes, green pepper, imported round cabbage (China and Indonesia), carrots and imported potatoes (China).

“The control price for imported boned mutton is RM37 a kilogramme (kg), tomato (RM5 a kg), green pepper (RM14 a kg), imported round cabbage (RM4 a kg), carrot (RM4.50 a kg) and imported potato, RM4 a kg,” he said.

The price control list is in effect from Dec 23 to 27, he added. - Bernama