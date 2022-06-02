Chicken export ban starts today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) will ensure no chicken export activities take place starting from today (June 1) in line with the decision of the Cabinet on May 23.

MAFI, in a statement today, the ban would be enforced through the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS).

The ministry said in the statement that to ensure the ban was complied with, permits covering the export of live chicken, round chicken carcass, chicken meat cuts and chicken-based food products would no longer be issued.

“All permit approvals to take out the commodity from June 1, 2022 are cancelled and blocked.

“Physical control at all exit gates are implemented by MAQIS enforcement officers and any activity to export the commodity is not allowed,” said the statement.

According to MAFI, action under sub-section 11(2) and 1(3) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728), could be taken against anybody flouting the regulation.

It said that, if found guilty, offenders could fined not exceeding RM100,000 or jailed not more than six years or both.

According to MAFI, for second or subsequent offences, offenders could be fined not exceeding RM150,000 or jailed for not more than seven years or both.

Any question on the chicken export ban could be submitted via e-mail to feedback@maqis.gov.my, the statement added. - Bernama