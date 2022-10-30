Chicken, fish, eggs snapped up at Pahang AKM Tour cheap sales

KUANTAN: The Cheap Sales (JMKM) at the Pahang Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM) event, held at the Darul Makmur Stadium, saw bargain hunters snapping up the raw food on offer.

Bernama found that the JMKM stalls selling food such as chicken, fish and eggs sold out by noon yesterday while the stalls for essential goods like rice, sugar and cooking oil saw a steady stream of buyers.

MG Coop Mart (Koperasi Muafakat Makmur Berhad) marketing manager, Abdullah Jantan said they brought in a supply of 1,500 chickens on Friday but yesterday, had to add about 300 more birds to meet the demand while 1,200 trays of eggs were sold out today.

“I really didn’t expect the response to be so encouraging, that I had to add more to the stocks,“ he said.

According to him, a chicken weighing 1.8 kg to 2 kg was sold for RM10 while grade E and grade B eggs for RM9.50 and RM10.90 respectively.

Meanwhile, Nor Salam Mohd Zin, 33, who is a draftsman living in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, said as he had just returned to his village here, he did not waste the opportunity to shop for necessities at bargain prices at the AKM Tour event.

“The goods here are up to 30 per cent cheaper than the normal sales. This is a good initiative to help the people when prices are soaring,“ he said and hoped that cheap sales like this could be continued in the rural areas.

Civil servant Khairiyah Wan Yahaya, 33, said this cheap sales initiative was most helpful for people in need when the price of goods in the country was spiking. “The savings in buying goods here is RM20 to RM30,” she added.

For lecturer Zarina Dolma’min, 43, essential items such as the 5kg bottled cooking oil sold at RM25 at the JMKM could indeed help families save on daily expenses.

“I hope the (new) government that will be formed after this will continue with this kind of programme to enable the less fortunate buy basic necessities at cheap prices,“ he said. - Bernama