Chicken manure treatment should be mandatory, says Perak assemblyman

IPOH: An assemblyman today suggested that chicken manure be treated according to a set standard before being used as fertiliser to solve the problems of pollution and fly infestation caused by animal husbandry.

Wong May Ing (PH-Pantai Remis) said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security needs to play an important role in ensuring that raw chicken manure is not used as fertiliser on farms or oil palm plantations.

According to her, chicken manure was found to be dumped on the site of the area, forming breeding grounds for flies.

“Chicken breeders must comply with the conditions set and use insecticides to get rid of adult flies, as well as change to a closed poultry house system,” she said during the debate on the Poultry Farming Bill (Amendment) 2023 at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Amin Roslan (PN-Pengkalan Hulu) said there are still poultry farms in Perak that do not adhere to good farming practises as set forth by the Veterinary Services Department.

He said that based on the list of Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices (myGAP) livestock farms dated February 7, 2023, there are only 13 poultry farms in the state that have transitioned from an open farm system to a closed farm one and earned the myGAP certificate.

“Farm owners must take proactive measures to transform their farm system to a modern one (closed farm system),” said Mohamad Amin.

In the meantime, Cheah Pou Hian (PH-Jelapang) suggested that the government offer financial assistance including loans to small entrepreneurs to help them fund the high cost of developing closed-house farms.

The Perak government tabled the amendment to the state’s Poultry Farming Enactment yesterday, which, among other things, increases the amount of penalties and allows for the revocation of licences for farmers who fail to comply with the enactment.

The sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama