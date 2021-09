KUALA TERENGGANU: Drastic hikes in the price of wholesale chicken in the last one month have placed restaurant operators and caterers in Terengganu under pressure because they have to absorb the increase in costs.

Owner of Pak Awi Nasi Ayam, Muhammad Adam Zawawi, 27, said the wholesale price of chicken was RM5.80 a kilogramme (kg) on Aug 1 but rose to RM7.40 on Sept 1 and rose further to RM8 today.

He said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) must monitor the situation because the hikes in the price of chicken were quite extraordinary as they normally occurred only during festive seasons.

“We understand if the price of chicken rises sharply during festive seasons...but this time suppliers did not give any reasonable excuse.

“I use 220 kg of chicken daily at two restaurant branches..indeed, I am impacted by this situation. If it continuously goes up to RM9, I may have to reduce workers to minimise losses,” he said.

Mohd Harun, the owner of fried chicken restaurant, Matt Orie Corner, meanwhile said he was very stressed out and disappointed at the increase in chicken prices this time because his business had already been badly affected prior to this due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Losses from the pandemic have yet to be covered and now we have to face new problems like this.

“Suppliers cannot arbitrarily increase the prices of chicken because it impacts greatly on restaurant operators especially those using chicken as the main ingredient in the food menu.

“You can say I am conducting business at a loss even now..only hanging on for the sake of the workers.

“I hope this price increase issue can be monitored and solved quickly for the survival of traders and restaurant workers,” said Mohd who uses almost 200 kg of chicken daily for his two restaurants in Kuala Terengganu.

Sharifah Mariam Shariff Along, 42, who runs five restaurants and a catering business said she plans to get her supply in Kelantan as a last resort if the wholesale price of chicken remained at RM8.

“The wholesale price of chicken in Kelantan is only RM5.50...If I go there, I will purchase 500 kg of chicken and keep it in the freezer.

“Prior to this, I use to get my supply n Kelantan if prices in Terengganu go up drastically,” said the owner of catering company ‘Pinggan2 dan Restoran Kunyek’.

TY Cafe Food Family & Friends, owner Taoyebah Aziz, 62, said restaurant operators were in a dilemma whether to raise prices or reduce the chicken portions.

“The prizes of food had been set and cannot be raised as one pleases..we have to absorb the cost whether we want to or not. I am worried continuous hikes would badly impact business,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check at Pasar Besar Kedai Payang found that the retail price of chicken at the central market was RM9.50 a kg.

The traders said they were forced to sell at that price because the wholesale price touched RM8, while adding that they hoped KPDNHEP would quickly address the issue. — Bernama