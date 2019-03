KOTA KINABALU: A former chief clerk of a trading company, pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today, for criminal breach of trust involving RM688,868 last year.

Nur Assmi Kasir, 23, was charged with the offence allegedly committed between Nov 26 and Dec 4, 2018, when she worked at the CKS Supermarket Sepanggar, near here.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, who was entrusted to collect the company’s money from the sales, had committed a breach of trust by taking the money for personal use.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 14 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties and ordered her to report to the Inanam police station every week.

A trial is set for June 10 to 12.

Deputy public prosecutor Umar Faiz prosecuted, while Nur Assmi was represented by counsel Farazwin Haxdy. — Bernama