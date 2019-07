GEORGE TOWN: Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat (pix) heads the list of 877 recipients of state honours and honorary medals in conjunction with the 81st birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas.

Maimun, 60, who was appointed to the post on May 2, is the sole recipient of the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN) award which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama.

According to the list of recipients issued by the State Secretary’s Office, there will be two individuals who will receive the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negri (DPPN) award bearing the title of Datuk Seri, namely Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador and Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

A total of 12 people will receive the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN) award which carries the title of Datuk Seri, including a corporate member who holds directorships for several industry-related, construction and development companies Datuk Ooi Teik Heng, a businessman who is also the executive director of Manora Sdn Bhd, Datuk Abdul Rafique Abdul Karim and Penang Malay Association (Pemenang) vice-president Datuk Ahmad Rodzi Pawanteh.

Also to receive the DGPN are the chairman of Penang Chinese Town Hall Datuk Khor Ten Haw @ Khor Teng How, former general manager of Penang Development Corporation (PDC) Datuk Rosli Jaafar and Customs director-general Datuk Paddy Abd Halim.

Six individuals will be awarded the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN) award which carries the title Datuk, including Penang High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, entrepreneur Datuk Chin Hai Siang, businessman Datuk Lee Ah Hoe, Koperasi Tunas Muda Sg Ara Bhd chairman Datuk Mansor Musa, former Universiti Malaya (UM) lecturer Shaari Mohd Isa and Penang Consumer Association vice-president Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah.

A total of 50 individuals will receive the Dataran Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN), which carries the title of Datuk, and among them were former Batu Uban assemblyman T. Jayabalan, Daily School Management Division director Mohd Jamil Mohamed and Penang State Opposition Leader Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Nor.

Fifty-five other individuals will receive the Darjah Johan Negeri (DJN) award, the Bintang Cemerlang Negeri medal (35), the Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji medal (89), the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian medal (278), the Pingat Jasa Masyarakat medal (320) and Pingat Bakti Setia (29).

The investiture will be held at the Sri Pinang Hall here today. — Bernama