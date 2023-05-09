Chief of Army: Malaysian Army to take delivery of two Black Hawk choppers by year end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army (TDM) is expecting to take delivery of two of four Black Hawk helicopters by end of this year.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman (pix) said the United State’s made aircraft would be used by the Malaysian Army Aviation units, and that the army would send pilots to Turkiye to undergo Black Hawk simulator training before the aircrafts are brought to Malaysia.

“The pilots will be sent in October so that they can undergo Black Hawk simulator training completely in stages,” he said during a media conference after the 29th Chief of Army appreciation parade at the Sungai Besi Army Camp here today.

On the procurement tender for the Turkish-made 155mm Self Propelled Howitzers for the army, Mohammad said the documentation process for 18 units were expected to be completed this December.

“The army is in the process of procuring several weapon systems to improve military readiness, and the howitzers are among the projects prioritised by the army to boost the element of actionable power and readiness of the Royal Artillery Regiment,” he said. -Bernama