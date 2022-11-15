Chief of Defence force satisfied with early voting process

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said he is satisfied with the progress of the early voting process for the 15th general election at the 153 early voting centres nationwide.

Affendi said he was also satisfied with the commitment shown by military personnel and their spouses.

“They have been queuing since 8 am,“ he said after casting his early vote at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Tun Hussein Onn which is in the Setiawangsa parliamentary constituency.

Affendi was accompanied by his wife Puan Seri Tengku Muhaini Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and his wife also cast their ballots at the school.

Affendi also hoped that the good weather throughout the country would lead to high turnout among the soldiers.

The early voting process for the GE15, from 8 am to 5 pm today, will involve 117,473 military personnel and their spouses. - Bernama