KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali today apologised for an error pertaining to invitations for the Special Meeting of Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Mohd Zuki on behalf of the secretariat of the meeting apologised over the misunderstanding with regard to invitations only being sent to Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers from parties that were part of the federal government coalition.

“For the states of Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah, only State Development directors were invited to attend,“ he said.

He said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had instructed for all Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers to be invited to the special meeting held in Putrajaya today, without any exceptions.

“It’s stressed once again, that the Prime Minister takes this matter seriously and expressed his clear intention to cooperate with all State Governments irrespective of political affiliations, especially on matters of national interest such as the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak,“ he added.

Zuki said Muhyiddin had also issued an order for all Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers to be invited to attend the special meetings on Covid-19 in the future. - Bernama