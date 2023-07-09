Chief Secretary: Don’t sweep under the carpet weaknesses in governance

SEPANG: The issue of weaknesses in governance that affect national interests and leakage in government’s spending requires attention and needs to be resolved and not swept under the carpet, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix).

He said weaknesses in governance arose as there were room and opportunities for power abuse, corruption, misappropriation, and administrative weaknesses.

Opportunities for corruption can exist when there is a weakness in legislation and internal control systems, he added.

For example, he said, the delay in service delivery due to bureaucratic red tape would open opportunities for corruption as clients would want fast delivery.

“Therefore, the systems and procedures that are identified to be inefficient and create opportunities should be changed and improved,” he said in his speech at the National-Level Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption Research Conference closing ceremony today.

His speech was read out by the Public Service Department Deputy Director-General (Development) Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

Mohd Zuki said the government is committed to ensuring the implementation of the national development agenda is free from any element of corruption, misappropriation and power abuse.

“Government administration without corruption starts from good governance and high integrity,“ he added. -Bernama