KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) today extended Maulidur Rasul greetings to Malaysian Muslims especially civil servants.

Mohd Zuki said the theme of this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, “Ummah Rabbani Negara Harmoni” is very much in line with the reality of the lives of Malaysians comprising multi-racial and multi-religious communities.

“Since the time of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, a plural society united by diversity has existed and lived in peace and prosperity under the leadership of the prophet .

“Therefore, let us together follow the sunnah, increase our selawat (prayers of peace and blessings) and emulate the personality of Prophet Muhammad,” he said in his Instagram account. -Bernama