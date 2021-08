PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today chaired a special virtual meeting with secretaries-general of ministries and heads of services.

Mohd Zuki said he, together with the entire civil service leadership would continue to work hard to ensure that priority is always given to the welfare and well-being of the people in the current challenging situation.

He said every ministry and agency would continue to focus on efforts to revive the economy and intensify the implementation of existing policies for the survival of the people and the country

“Insya-Allah, our country will continue to be well governed through the unwavering commitment of civil servants from all sectors be it security, defence, health, economy, education and so on,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to appoint Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as caretaker prime minister pending the appointment of a new prime minister.

The appointment of the caretaker prime minister was decided upon after His Majesty accepted the resignation of Muhyiddin as prime minister and that of the entire Cabinet effective yesterday.-Bernama