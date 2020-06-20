‘Chief’ Sharim determined to bring in more progress to Chini

PEKAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Chini state by-election Mohd Sharim Md Zain is determined to bring in more progress and continous development to the constituency.

Mohd Sharim, 41, said although the state seat incumbent, the late Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun had made many positive changes to the constituency, he opined that there is still a lot more that he can do.

As one of Abu Bakar’s right-hand men, the second generation of Felda Chini 3 settler said he would continue the legacy left by his mentor who worked hard to develop the constituency.

“One of the issues raised frequently by Chini constituents especially the younger generation is more automated teller machines (ATMs) be provided for easy financial access as currently there are only three ATMs in the constituency.

“It is a bit difficult for the people here to withdraw money with the limited number of ATMs and they are located quite far,” he said after the Chini by-election nomination process at the Pekan National Youth Skills Institute, here today.

The Chini state by-election on July 4 will be a three-cornered fight between Mohd Sharim and two independent candidates, namely Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli.

Although he is seen as a shoo-in, Mohd Sharim who is fondly known as ‘chief’ among the younger generation in Felda Chini said he was not taking the matter lightly for realising that he was shouldering a huge responsibility.

“Despite the new norm brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak, I will ensure that the campaigns will not only be carried out in Felda settlements but also in villages as well as Orang Asli settlements here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said all party machinery would be mobilised to ensure BN’s success in the by-election.

The Pahang Mentri Besar also reminded all candidates to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission (EC) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I also hope that the independant candidates and their supporters will carry out campaigns in a healthy and peaceful manner,” he said in a press statement here today.

The Chini by-election was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Abu Bakar, 60 on May 6 due to a heart attack.

Abu Bakar was first elected the Chini state assemblyman in the 11th general election in 2004.

In the last general election, Abu Bakar retained the seat with a 4,622-vote majority when he garnered 10,027 votes to beat Mohd Fadhil Noor of PAS, who obtained 5,405 votes, and Mohamad Razali Ithnain from PKR, who received only 1,065 votes.

The EC has set June 30 for early voting. - Bernama