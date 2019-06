ALOR STAR: The Kedah State Health Department has so far issued 17 compounds under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975, totalling RM8,500, to shop owners whose premises were found to be aedes breeding grounds at City Plaza.

Its director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the compound notices were issued when a vector control operation was conducted in the area where 504 premises were checked.

In addition he said, 14 compounds worth RM7,000 were issued to owners of premises at Simpang Kuala after enforcement teams checked on 253 premises in the area until yesterday.

“No increase in cases has been reported from both the Chikungunya outbreak areas on June 28 and 29 and as such the cumulative cases detected at City Plaza remain at 30 while in Simpang Kuala the number remains at seven. Those affected are reported to be in stable condition,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Norhizan said the district health office was conducting preventive and control measures which included active case detection (ACD) operation, adding that health awareness programmes were being carried out for the local communities.

He said people with symptoms of fever and joint pain, especially those living around the affected areas are advised to seek further treatment at the nearest health centre. — Bernama