Child abuse claim: Cops confirm victim bitten by same-age children

PUTRAJAYA: The injuries of a child, reported to have been bitten while at a nursery here, are similar to bite marks of children of the same age.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the matter was confirmed by medical officers after the child was referred to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

He said his team received a report, on Jan 5 at 10.26 pm, made by a woman regarding several bite marks on her daughter’s hand while at the nursery.

He said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, and a check with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) found that the nursery was registered and had a valid licence.

“Initially both parties agreed for compensation over the incident, but so far no solution has been reached by either party,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, a posting went viral on the Facebook account “EL Ameerah” that showed the injuries suffered by the child at the nursery.

Asmadi has urged the public not to speculate and spread the post because it could cause disharmony in the community and interfere with police investigations. - Bernama