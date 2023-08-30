Child abuse: Remand on mother, boyfriend extended

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order on a mother and her boyfriend arrested in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy on Aug 22 has been extended by another seven days.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A Anbalagan said the remand period for the two suspects, which ended yesterday, has been extended to Sept 5.

The couple was detained on Aug 22 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he said in a statement today.

It was reported that the boy, who was unconscious when brought to the Serdang Hospital emergency department for treatment, was confirmed dead at 12.50 am.

The police then arrested the mother, 44, and her 29-year-old boyfriend who worked as a lorry driver.

The couple had also filed a false police report, stating that the boy was hit by a lorry.

The post-mortem revealed that there were extensive soft tissue injuries to the boy due to multiple blunt-force trauma. -Bernama