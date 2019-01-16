Child abuse, sexual crimes rare in Orang Asli community: Yeoh

KUALA LIPIS: Child abuse and sexual crime cases involving the Orang Asli or happening within this community are rare, according to Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

Describing this aspect as interesting, Yeoh said the situation showed that the Orang Asli took good care of their children.

“From the discussions I’ve had with the Orang Asli here, child abuse and sexual crimes are very rare, and no one has autism. This is a very interesting finding,“ she said after visiting the Lipis Transit Centre, here, today.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said the new government under Pakatan Harapan needed to evaluate and review the methods of assisting this indigenous group, including the health aspects.

“There must be a new formula in looking after the welfare of the Orang Asli, don’t just copy paste from the previous one as it will not bring about any change,“ she added.

On the Lipis Transit Centre, Yeoh said the main problems were the absence of clean water supply and ambulance service to take the sick and women to the hospital to give birth, and space constraint.

“Clean water supply and ambulance service are the much-needed basic facilities as there are pregnant women staying here before they are transferred to the hospital or just discharged from the hospital after giving birth.

“There is also no separate space for the men and women, so the situation is not suitable,“ she added.

Yeoh said she would bring the problems to the attention of Putrajaya for further action as these involved various ministries including the health ministry. — Bernama