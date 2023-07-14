Child abuse: Two childminders, manager of nursery in Meru charged

IPOH: Two childminders and a manager of a nursery in Meru here were charged in separate Sessions Court here today for allegedly abusing and neglecting children under their care.

Childminders Noor Shafina Abdul Khair, 26, and Wan Suhaila Mior Khir, 32, were charged with three counts each and both of them pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

For the first and second counts, Noor Shafina was charged with abusing a two-year-old boy by lying down with the boy underneath her, pulling his hair and slapping him on the face at the nursery last July 6.

She was also alleged to have abused a two-year-old girl by hitting the child on the back and pinching her cheeks.

The court allowed her bail of RM7,000 with one surety on all three charges and set Aug 16 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Qurratu'aini Khalifah prosecuted, while lawyer Mohammad Syarifuddin Zaid represented Noor Shafina.

As for Wan Suhaila, she was alleged to have abused three two-year-old girls at the nursery last July 4 and 6.

The woman, represented by lawyer Raja Mohd Iskandar Zulkharnian Raja Abdul Malek, was allowed bail of RM8,000 on all three charges.

All the charges against the two women were framed under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, in a separate court, the nursery manager Rozidah Yahaya, 51, pleaded not guilty to a charge of neglecting a two-year-old girl resulting in the child being injured on the left shoulder.

She was charged under Section 33(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a fine of not more than RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Azizah Ahmad allowed the woman bail of RM4,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report herself at the nearest police station once a month.

She also set Aug 16 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor K. Darinee, while Rozidah was represented by lawyers Muhd ​​Alif Afandi and Mohamad Salihen Mastor. -Bernama