GEORGE TOWN: Barely days after her wedding plans were put on hold, an 11-year-old Rohingya child bride and her family have disappeared.

The family left their home in Taman Perai, near Butterworth, where they had been living since being granted refugee status by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees a few years ago.

Read our exclusive story here:

http://ipaper.thesundaily.my/epaper/viewer.aspx?publication=The%20Sun%20Daily&date=12_02_2019&tpuid=3